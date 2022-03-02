The Greater Latrobe boys and girls swim team will be sending 17 swimmers to compete in the WPIAL swimming championships on March 3-4 at the University of Pittsburgh’s Oakland campus.
The schedule for the 3A championships are as follows; competitors’ entry is set for 8:15 a.m. Warm-ups are scheduled for 8:30-9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. is the slated start for the finals and expected to run through noon.
Spectator entry will begin at 8:45 a.m.
Swimming events scheduled for AAA boys and girls March 3 are as follows: 200 medley relay, 200 free 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly and 200 free relay. Swimming event scheduled for March 4 are as follows: 100 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast and 400 free relay.
Qualifying for the WPIAL for the Greater Latrobe boys are Liam Mucino, Jace Pedicone, Teko Angelicchio, Julian Zhu, Tanner Popella, Charlie Cratty; Colin Spehar, Patrick Cratty and David Klunk.
For the Greater Latrobe girls, those that qualified for the WPIAL championships are Quinlin Mulroy, Andrea Hoffman, Addison Bush, Destini Hohman, Maggie Elder, Laurel Bell, Hannah Polosky and Dannika Mucino.
Tickets, for $10, will only be available at the gate.
