The Greater Latrobe girls swim team defeated Penn-Trafford with a score of 90 to 82.
The following are first-place finishers:
Destini Homan, Bryn Vogelsang, Dannika Mucinio, Hannah Carasia, 200 medley relay; Maggie Elder, 200 free, 100 free; Matilda Price, 200 IM; Lauren Bell, 50 free; Mucino 100 butterfly; Kate Wolford, 500 free; McKayla Golden, Dannika Mucino, Bryn Vogelsang, Lauren Bell, 200 Free Relay: Destini Homan, 100 backstroke; Matilda Price 100 breaststroke; Lauren Bell, Destini Homan, Hannah Carasia, Destini Homan, 400 Free Relay.
Hannah Polosky took first in diving.
The Greater Latrobe boys swim team fell to Penn Trafford with a score of 89-86
The following are first-place finishers:
Patrick Cratty, 200 free; Charlie Thomson, 50 free; Charlies Cratty, 500 free; Charlie Cratty, Patrick Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thompson, 200 free relay; Chris Heese, 100 breaststroke
Abigal Cook took first in diving.
Swimming
Girls
Derry Area 81, Valley 63
Boys
Derry Area 47, Valley 15
