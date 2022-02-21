Greater Latrobe’s boys and girls swim teams split a meet with Hempfield Area on Thursday.
The Ladycats tied their meet with the Spartans at 93-93, while the boys fell to Hempfield Area 94-84.
Greater Latrobe’s girls swimming finishes the season with a 12-1-1 overall record and 5-0-1 in Class AAA, Section 1 play and claim the section title.
Destini Homan took first place for Greater Latrobe in the 200-yard IM. Lauren Bell placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. Maggie Elder finished in first place in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In relay competition, the Greater Latrobe team of Homan, Bell, Dannika Mucino and Andrea Hoffman finished in first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
For the boys swimming team, Patrick Cratty finished in first in the 200-yard freestyle, while the team of Charlie Cratty, Patrick Cratty, Colin Spehar and Julian Zhu took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The boys team finishes with an overall record of 10-4 and a Class AAA, Section 1 record of 5-1 and runner up for the section title.
Both teams will now move on to the WPIAL championships on March 3 and 4.
