Greater Latrobe Wildcats vs. Norwin (section)
The Greater Latrobe girls defeated Norwin with a score of 95 to 86
Both Greater Latrobe boys and girls swim teams scored wins against Norwin Thursday in Class AAA, Section 1 meets.
The Lady Wildcats edged Norwin 95-86 to take the victory.
Greater Latrobe’s Lauren Bell finished in first place in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle events, while teammate Kate Wolford took first in the 500-yard freestyle.
In team competition, the Wildcat team of Bell, Destini Homan, Dankia Mucino Andrea
Hoffman took first place in the 200-freestyle relay. The team of Mucino, Hoffman, Wolford and Jill Riggs finished first in the 400-free relay race.
The Greater Latrobe boys swimming scored a 92-88 win over Norwin.
Colin Spehar won the 200-individual medley for the Wildcats. Julian Zhu took first place in the 50-yard freestyle, while Greater Latrobe teammate Patrick Cratty finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.
Spehar, Zhu Patrick Cratty and Charlie Cratty took first place in the 200-medley relay. The same team would also place first in the 400-free relay.
Both the girls and boys Squad are home against Hempfield on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.
