The Greater Latrobe swim team competed at the WPIAL championships at the University of Pittsburgh on March 3-4.
The Lady Wildcats finished 13 overall with a team score of 63.5.
Lauren Bell was the highest placed finisher for Greater Latrobe. Bell placed fifth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 50 freestyle.
In relay competition, the team of Bell, Dannika Mucino, Destin Homan and Andrea Hoffman placed 10th in the 400-free relay. The team of Bell, Mucino, Homan and Maggie Elder placed 14th in the 200 medley relay.
On the boys’ side, the team placed 20th overall.
The boys relay team of Julian Zhu, Charlie Cratty, Colin Spehar and Patrick Cratty finished 12th in the 400-free relay. The same team finished 15th in the 200-free relay.
Only the winner of each event gain immediate berths in the PIAA championships. All the remain berths will be determined via times at district meets. The PIAA championships are March 18-19 at Bucknell University.
