The Greater Latrobe swim/dive teams split a Class 3A, Section 1 match with host Hempfield Area Thursday.
The Greater Latrobe girls team defeated the Lady Spartans 99-85.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 8:01 am
Dannika Mucino, Maggie Elder, Lauren Bell and McKayla Golden took first place in the 200 medley relay, while the team of Elder, Mucino, Destini Homan and Hannah Carasia took first in the 200 free relay and the team of Mucino, Homan, Bell and Kate Wolford got first in the 400 free relay.
In singles competition, Homan took first in the 200 free. Bell finished first in the 100 butterfly, with Elder taking first in the 100 breaststroke.
Hannah Polosky took first in diving.
The Latrobe boys fell to Hempfield 97-83.
The team of Patrick Cratty, Charlie Thompson, Chris Heese and Charlie Cratty finished first in the 400 free relay.
In singles competition, Patrick Cratty took first in the 200 free. Charlie Thompson finished first in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly.
Both squads will next travel to Connellsville Area on Jan. 17.
Boys/girls swim/dive
Mt. Pleasant 91,
Derry Area 83
Despite several outstanding swims, Derry Area could not match Mount Pleasant Area as the Trojans fell 91-83 to the visiting Vikings Thursday. Derry’s 200-medley-relay team consisting of Chloe Buhite, Regan Repak, Sophia Doherty and Madi Repak set a WPIAL qualifying time of 2:01.09. Madi Repak returned in the 50 free to hit her qualifying time of 26.34. Doherty qualified in the 100 fly posting a 1:07.07, Regan Repak swam a solid 100 free and qualified with a 57.74. The 200-free-relay team of Madi Repak, Regan Repak, Gianna Gruska and Buhite set a qualifying mark with a 1:46.18. Regan Repak capped off her evening with a qualifying time in her 100 breaststroke of 1:12.32. The last event of the meet for the girls was the 400 free relay, and they, too, set a qualifying time of 4:11.56. The team consisted of Doherty, Keegan Roddy, Mika Horwat and Gruska.
In diving, all three Derry divers matched the qualifying requirements: Ella Sylvis scored 190.55, Chaeli Keenan scored 180.80 and Emily Patrick scored a 165.75.
Despite some quality swims on the boys side they could not match the numbers of Mount Pleasant. Jake Hauser (242.55) and Timmy Miller (137.35) started the meet with first and second place, respectively, in diving. Chase Marco bested his 100 back stroke time, Avery Haake swam a solid 100 fly. Cam Humberger PRed in the 500 free, while Dylan Cowan conquered the 100 breast.
