The Greater Latrobe swim and dive teams recently wrapped up their season with a trip to Bucknell University for the PIAA Class AAA Championship.
The girls team finished 21st, while the boys team came in 23rd.
Senior Wildcat Hannah Polosky finished second in diving, improving on her sixth-place finish from last year. It was a stellar year for Polosky who will dive for Pitt in the fall. During the regular season, Polosky placed first in all 13 meets. She was the champion at the WCCA County Diving Championships. She also placed second place at WPIALs.
“I feel like I did super well,” Polosky said. “I dove really consistently. I feel like after getting sixth last year to getting second this year I thought it was really big improvement. This year my diving was overall a lot better. I trained a lot harder this year. I had a high degree of difficulty. I feel like that really set me up for success.”
Both teams are young to have made it to states.
“We were a young team at states,” Wildcat coach Grey Arrigonie said. “Out of our four girls swimmers, four boys swimmers and two divers. Hannah and Charlie Cratty are the only seniors. Everyone else is coming back. Dannika Mucino is the only junior, everyone else is a sophomore or freshman. It was a young, young states team.”
It is a young team and one of the largest PIAA teams the Wildcats have fielded too.
“We had our largest state team that we have ever had, so that is a plus,” Arrigonie said. “I mean the goal is always to get to states and we made it there on the boys and girls team, divers, relays. It was a real successful season.”
The boys had two freshmen score.
“We got two freshmen on the boys side, Chris Heese and Charlie Thomson,” Arrigonie said. “I think Charlie may be the only freshman in his event. So that sets him up for a big future. Being a freshman and getting to the state event is a big accomplishment. Charlie got a second swim and got some points.”
Arrigonie was also impressed with Polosky improving to second place this year.
“She placed sixth last year,” he said. “It is a big move to get second in the state and second in WPIALs. So, the only one to beat her was North Allegheny’s four-time repeating WPIAL champion Christina Shi.”
And Polosky is excited to continue her career at Pitt.
“I’m really excited because I will be diving at Pitt,” she said. “I feel like with how hard I have been working and training it was good to see it pay off in high school and I can’t wait to see how it pays off in college.”
First-year diver Abby Cook also was a surprise as she took 15th place in diving.
“Abby surprised us by scoring,” Arrigonie said. “She was 15th in diving. She is a first-year diver making it to the state meet and scoring in the state meet.”
Only losing two seniors to graduation, Arrigonie knows he has a very young team now with the experience of one trip to states already.
“We have big goals that we’ll have to start talking about in these upcoming years,” he said.
Top place finishers for the Lady Wildcats were:
100 Butterfly: 10th Lauren Bell
100 Free: 15th Lauren Bell
400 Free Relay: 24th Maggie Elder, Dannika Mucino, Destini Homan, Lauren Bell
Diving: 2nd Hannah Polosky
Top Place finishers for the Wildcats were:
200 Medley Relay: 11th Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thomson, Patrick Cratty
200 Free: 16th Patrick Cratty
50 Free: 26th Charlie Thomson
100 Free: 14th Charlie Thomson
100 Breaststroke: 25th Chris Heese
400 Free Relay: 11th Charlie Cratty, Charlie Thomson, Chris Heese, Patrick Cratty
Diving: 15th Abigail Cook
