Greater Latrobe’s swimming and diving teams combined for 18 victories Tuesday on its way to a sweep of host Derry Area in a non-section dual meet.
The Greater Latrobe girls edged the Lady Trojans for a 94-80 victory, while the Wildcats notched an 83-59 win.
Lauren Bell played a role in several GL victories, winning the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. She also ran a leg with Dannika Mucino, Maggie Elder and Destini Homan in the 200 medley relay, and teamed with Mucino, Destini Homan and Andrea Hoffman to win the 200 free relay.
Aside from the relays, Homan also played a hand in a number of Lady Wildcats’ victories, capturing the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Other Lady Wildcats winners included Kate Wolford in the 200 free and Hannah Polosky in the diving event, with Polosky earning a WPIAL qualifying score.
In the boys meet, Colin Spehar played a role in four victories while Julian Zhu contributed to three.
Spehar won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, in addition to running legs on the winning 200 medley relay with Teko Angelicchio, Charlie Cratty and Julian Zhu, along with the 400 free relay with Patrick Cratty, Charlie Cratty and David Klunk.
Zhu, meanwhile, earned a WPIAL qualifying time with a win in the 50 free. He also took the 100 breaststroke, and teamed with Patrick Cratty, Jace Pedicone and Charlie Cratty to win the 200 free relay in a WPIAL qualifying time.
Other GL boys winners included Jace Pedicone in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, along with Teko Angelicchio in the 500 free.
Derry Area boys individual winners included Jake Hauser in the diving event, Avery Haake in the 100 free and Chase Marco in the 100 backstroke. No Derry Area girls results were available at press time.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to return to section competition when it hosts Connellsville Area at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Derry Area is slated to host Burrell at the same time.
