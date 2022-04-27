Even though it was Kiski Area that struck first by going up on the scoreboard in the first inning, Greater Latrobe would rally starting in the second inning for a 17-3 Class 5A, Section 1 victory Tuesday.
The Cavaliers went up 1-0 after one inning, the Wildcats would respond in the top-of-the-second inning, posting three runs. Kiski Area would respond in the bottom of the inning with two runs to knot the score at 3-all.
It would be the last runs of the game for the Cavaliers as the Wildcats would start to pull ahead in with two runs in the third inning when In the third Logan Bradish doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs.
The Wildcats added another run, a Jacob Albaugh solo homer, in the fourth before breaking the game wide open in the fifth with 11 runs.
Vinny Amatucci, Anthony Massari, Jake Cramer, Chase Sickenberger, Logan Short, and Logan Bradish all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the fifth inning.
Bradish was clutch at the plate with runners on base, driving in four on three hits to lead Greater Latrobe. Bradish drove in runs on a double in the third and a double in the fifth
Albaugh was the winning pitcher for Greater Latrobe. He surrendered three runs on four hits over four innings, striking out six. Bobby Fetter threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Blake Fritz took the loss for Kiski Area He went four-and-1/3 innings, allowing ten runs on 11 hits, striking out three and walking one.
Greater Latrobe stands at 10-3 overall and 8-0 in section play. The Wildcats will next travel to Laurel Highlands for another section contest on April 29.
In JV action the Wildcats defeated visiting Kiski Area 5-2 Tuesday.
