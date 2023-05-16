Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats softball coach Bob Kovalcin said he loses and his team wins. So far, he’s 0-3 and they are 15-0, as the sixth-seeded team shut down the 11th-seeded Western Beaver Golden Beavers in the first round of WPIAL 5A softball playoffs Monday to improve their record to 15-3 for the season and advance to Wednesday’s second round.
The Lady Wildcats will face Trinity – which defeated Penn-Trafford 3-2 – Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.
“(Western Beaver’s) lead-off batter hit the third pitch over the wall and we were behind 1-0 right off the bat,” said Kovalcin. “But our girls played hard with 14 hits and zero errors. They put the ball in play and made sure not to strike out.”
Kovalcin said Western Beaver had an experienced pitcher and he told his team that striking out would be playing right into what she wanted.
“We had a few strikeouts, but we put the barrel on the ball as the game went on and got the job done,” said Kovalcin.
The Lady Wildcats scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, then two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and six in the sixth inning to finish the game 12-1 over the Golden Beavers.
Sydney Degram went 2 for 4, Lauren Weatherton was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Hayden Kraynick went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, while Josie Straigis was 1 for 4 with a home run, and Grace Hennigin finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and sacrifice bunt.
“The girls were focused and ready to go,” said Kovalcin from the team bus after the game. “We talk all the time about getting ready for the next game. Right now we are going to stop and get something to eat, then we will get our data on Trinity and come up with a game plan. (Tuesday) we will practice and we will get ready for Wednesday.”
Kovalcin’s squad is comprised of nine seniors, who he has been blessed to work with since he returned to the helm in the 2020-21 season.
“They are the leadership and the glue that keeps this team together,” he said. “It’s one game at a time and I expect them to win games. They win, I lose. I am 0-3, they are 15-0. Hopefully they can keep going.”
The coach said where the team will play Wednesday will determine where they will practice Tuesday, either on dirt or turf.
Weatherton, a senior captain and second baseman, is proud of her team’s effort.
“We did really good, we were bouncing off of each other’s energy and attacking the ball,” she said. “We all have a really good bond together and we work together really well. We have fun at practice, but get the work in and take it to the games. (Monday) we started off with a lot of energy and bounced it off of each other. We practiced a lot on hitting (Sunday), and that helped a lot and contributed in the win.”
Weatherton feels good about Wednesday, noting that her team lost in the second round last year and first round in 2021.
“I think we really need to hit the ball and keep our errors cut down and that will contribute to the win,” Weatherton noted. “This feels really good, actually. I am confident in this year’s team. We have a lot of talent.”
And the senior said she will definitely do her part to make things happen as much as she can control.
“I like to cheer everyone up when something bad happens,” Weatherton explained. “I try my best to get on base to make that contagious and cheer a lot and keep the team energetic and hyped. We need that energy, and that’s what we brought (Monday). I know we can bring it on Wednesday.”
Kovalcin said they’ll look at the data and be prepared for Wednesday’s matchup, continuing to take it one game at a time.
