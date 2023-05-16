20230512-GLWeatherton.jpg

Lauren Weatherton swings at the ball for Greater Latrobe at a previous softball game.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats softball coach Bob Kovalcin said he loses and his team wins. So far, he’s 0-3 and they are 15-0, as the sixth-seeded team shut down the 11th-seeded Western Beaver Golden Beavers in the first round of WPIAL 5A softball playoffs Monday to improve their record to 15-3 for the season and advance to Wednesday’s second round.

The Lady Wildcats will face Trinity – which defeated Penn-Trafford 3-2 – Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.

