Greater Latrobe softball found its groove again in its 8-1 Class 5A, Section 2 over Thomas Jefferson Thursday.
“We have been practicing for the last four days,” Greater Latrobe softball head coach Bob Kovalcin said. “Yes, we have to keep doing what we did today. We have got to keep doing that and keep that up. We started out slow, but it is a marathon, not a race, right?”
The Wildcat win avenged an early April 14-8 loss to the Jaguars. The win moves Greater Latrobe to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in section play.
Host Greater Latrobe got things rolling early in the game, starting it scoring in the bottom-of-the-first inning when Josie Straigis drove in an RBI to put the Wildcats up 1-0.
It would be Straigis that would strike again, this time in the bottom-of-the-third inning when she smacked a homer bringing another RBI to up the score to 3-0.
TJ’s single run would be an RBI knocked in by Morgan Alisesky.
The Wildcats would add to their lead in the fifth inning when Hayden Kraynick took the ball long to center-right field over the fence.
“Hayden had the ball hit the fence and bounce back in (to the field) last week, today she got the home run, the softball gods gave her back the home run,” Kovalcin said.
Greater Latrobe added two more runs in the bottom-of-the-sixth inning when Lauren Weatherton hit a shot up the gap between second and first base allowing two runs to score.
Kayla Williams went the distance for the Wildcats pitching seven innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Kovalcin is pleased with his team’s performance.
“(There are a few things we will work on), but we will be ready for Albert-Gallatin on (April 25),” he said.
–––––
Thomas Jefferson 1 Gr. Latrobe 8
ab r h ab r h
L.Stock 3 0 0 Degram 3 3 3 E.Stock 3 1 2 Kraynick 3 1 1 Fairman 3 0 2 Williams 2 0 0 Mallozzi 3 0 0 Straigis 3 1 1 Karpac 3 0 1 Wright 3 0 0 Grese 2 0 0 Blair 2 0 0 Alisesky 3 0 0 Watson 2 1 0 Chalovich 2 0 0 Thiel 2 0 0 Lee 1 0 0 Henigin 1 0 0 Kameg 2 0 0 Weatherton 2 1 1 Totals 26 1 5 Totals 23 8 7
TJ 000 100 0 — 150 Gr. Latrobe 102 032 0 — 870
Doubles: GL: Degram. Home runs: GL: Straigis, Kraynick. Strikeouts by: TJ: Kazimmeer-0. GL:Williams-7 Winning pitcher: Kayla Williams. Losing pitcher: Kennedi Kazimeer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.