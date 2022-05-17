Things are coming together for Greater Latrobe softball to peak during the 2022 WPIAL playoffs as it heads to North Allegheny to face West Allegheny today in the opening game of the first round of the playoffs.
“We trended high at the end of the season,” Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin said. “We had a 1-0 loss to Ligonier Valley, which was a good game facing (Maddie) Griffin. We beat Pine-Richland, we came back to beat them. We beat Belle Vernon, and we beat Hempfield. So, from the slow start that we had at the beginning of the season, where we were just trying to get everything together and get the girls on the same page, it is trending our way. So, hopefully, it just keeps trending our way.”
The Lady Wildcats started the season dropping two games (Mount Pleasant Area and Thomas Jefferson) in a row before righting themselves with 15-3 over section foe Albert Gallatin on April 6.
Starting on April 21, Greater Latrobe has won six of its last eight games, of those two losses, one was the 1-0 loss to Ligonier Valley on May 5.
Kovalcin and his coaching staff have scouted West Allegheny and know what the Wildcats need to do to move on to the next round of the playoffs.
“We know that they have a pitcher that gets the ball about 57-58 mph,” he said. “She likes to use the outside corner. She has a great changeup. We worked on that today. They have a very solid defensive team and they have a few good sticks in their lineup that can do the long ball as well as singles and get on base.”
Great Latrobe looks to start pitcher Kayla Williams for the contest.
“Kayla is going to pitch,” Kovalcin said. “Kayla will pitch and if something happens, then Josie can come in in relief if we need her. Kayla is going to start.”
Kovalcin is just looking for the same play and resolution that the team showed during its 8-3 victory over Hempfield Area on May 11.
“(The team) just have to come with the same mental makeup that they had when they played Hempfield,” Kovalcin said. “If they come with that same mental makeup, focus and determination, they’ll win.”
