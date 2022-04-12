Greater Latrobe squeaked a 4-3 win by Connellsville Monday at Graham-Sobota Field.
“We had too many errors. We won the game, but we didn’t play our best, that is just it,” Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin said.
Connellsville went up early, scoring a run in the top-of-the-first inning to go up 1-0 in the Class 5A, Section 2 contest. The run came off a hit by Kirra Davis with Madison Kineer on third base. Lauren Weatherton fielded the ball at second for Greater Latrobe and a high throw to first base pulled Alanna Thiel off the bag at first allowing Kineer to score and Davis safe at first.
It would be 1-0 until Greater Latrobe got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Lady Wildcats posted three runs to take the lead 3-1.
Baily Watson would score two RBIs on her triple in the inning to put the Lady Wildcats up 2-1. Watson would score on a wild pitch to bring the Wildcats up to a 3-1 lead at the close of the inning.
Greater Latrobe would add another run in the fifth inning, this time Weatherton would score on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to put the Lady Wildcats up 4-1.
Connellsville put together a rally in the top-of-the-seventh inning.
When the Falcons’ Morgan Adams hit a grounder to shortstop Josie Straigis. Straigis went to first allowing Jackie Youkins to score making the score 4-2. A high throw to first base by Straigis allowed Adams to move to second base.
Kineer would drop a sacrifice bunt to score Adams from third base, to bring Connellsville within one at 4-3.
Kayla Williams would strike out Mallory Orndorff to get Greater Latrobe out of the inning and seal the win for the Lady Wildcats.
“Kayla pitched well, you have to give her credit for that,” Kovalcin said. “She held a good team down to three runs.”
While it was a win for the Lady Wildcats, Kovalcin is not happy with his team’s performance.
“We didn’t win the game because of the fortuitous turn of the gods, we won the game because we got a few more breaks than what Connellsville did,” he said. “A win is a win, but am I happy with what happened today? No, I am not. And you can quote me on that. I am not happy. We have to go back and we have to get down to some serious work.”
Greater Latrobe will travel to Penn-Trafford on Wednesday for another section game.
Conn. 3 Gr. Latrobe 4 ab r h ab r h
Kineer 3 1 2 Degram 4 0 1 McClean 2 0 0 Weatherton 3 1 1 Orndorff 4 0 0 Williams 3 1 2 Davis 3 0 0 Tallman 2 1 1 Burd 3 0 1 Straigis 3 0 0 Jansen 3 0 1 Blair 3 0 0 Youkin 3 1 1 Watson 3 1 1 Campbell 2 0 0 Kraynick 3 0 2 Adams 3 1 0 Theil 2 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 Burd 1 0 0
Totals 27 3 5 Totals 27 4 8Conn 100 000 2 — 352Gr. Latrobe 000 310 x — 483 Doubles: C: Kineer, Youkins. GL: Williams, Kraynick. Triples: GL: Watson. Strikeouts by: C: Burd-8. GL: Williams-8. Winning pitcher: Kayla Williams. Losing pitcher: Iris Burd.
