Greater Latrobe softball fell 8-0 to Class 5A, Section 2 foes Penn-Trafford Wednesday.
Penn-Trafford struck early going up 1-0 at the close of the first inning. The Warriors would have a big third inning, where they would post four runs.
The Warriors had their bats working as Kylee Piconi, Hannah Allen and Cameron Ponko connected for a double apiece.
The Wildcats’ Kayla Williams had two hits to lead Greater Latrobe, while teammate Lauren Weatherton had the only hit for the team.
PT’s Mia Smith earned the win by striking out 11 and not allowing a walk. Josie Straigis gets the loss for Greater Latrobe. Straigis struck out five and walked two.
Greater Latrobe will travel to Norwin today for an exhibition contest.
