Penn-Trafford blanked, 7-0, host Greater Latrobe softball on Tuesday in a Class 5A, Section 2 contest.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard early, posting a run in the top-of-the-first inning. It would be a lead Penn-Trafford would not lose.
P-T added another run in the second inning before it got its bat working in the seventh inning where it would score five runs.
Mia Smith had a homer for the Warriors, while McKenzie Rapp had a double. Greater Latrobe didn’t have an extra-base hit in the contest.
Smith earned the win for the Warriors with 13 strikeouts while walking none.
Kayla Williams took the loss for the Wildcats as she struck out eight and walked one.
Greater Latrobe will travel to Hempfield today for an exhibition game.
–––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.