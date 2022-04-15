Greater Latrobe softball held an early lead that it gave up as Norwin inched past the Lady Wildcats for a 3-2 exhibition win Thursday.
The game was originally scheduled for Greater Latrobe to travel to Norwin, but because of the rains of the week, the game was moved to Latrobe.
The Lady Wildcats went up early scoring a run in the bottom-of-the-first inning. The Knights would respond in the top-of-the-second inning, posting one run to knot the score at 1-1.
In the bottom of the inning, Greater Latrobe would get the go-ahead run and it would hold the lead until the fifth inning, when the Knights would break the game open scoring two runs to take a lead, 3-2, it would not lose.
Greater Latrobe outhit Norwin 7-6 but had no extra-base hits for the game. The Knights, on the other hand, got homers from Madelyn Kessler and Kira Phillips, with teammate Bailey Snowberger adding a double.
Kayla Williams takes the loss for the Wildcats, striking out five and walking two in the effort.
Julianna Shimko earned the win for Norwin striking out two and walking three.
Greater Latrobe is now 2-4 overall and 2-2 in section play.
Norwin 3 Gr. Latrobe 2 ab r h ab r h
Snowberger 4 1 3 Degram 4 1 2 Kessler 4 1 1 Weatherton 3 0 0 Pepe 2 0 0 Kraynick 3 0 0 Wensel 3 0 0 Tallman 2 0 1 Shimko 3 0 1 Watson 4 0 0 McCormick 3 0 0 Zufall 1 0 1 Phipps 1 1 1 Williams 1 0 0 Puskar 3 0 0 Thiel 3 1 2 Williams 3 0 0 Straigis 3 0 0 Blair 3 0 1
Totals 27 3 6 Totals 27 2 7Norwin 010 200 0 — 363Gr. Latrobe 110 000 0 — 271 Doubles: N: Snowberger. Home runs: N: Kessler, Phipps. Strikeouts by: N: Shimko-2. GL: Williams-5. Winning pitcher: Julianna Shimko. Losing pitcher: Kayla Williams.
