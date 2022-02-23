It was a lively first-round of the WPIAL Section 5A playoffs that saw Greater Latrobe and Mars exchange leads and scoring runs, but it was the Lady ’Cats clinching the 67-62 win Tuesday.
“I thought it was a fun playoff basketball game,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt said.
It was a fun playoff game, one that saw Mars shoot out of the game with a nice shooting performance in the first quarter. The Fightin’ Planets would have the lead for nearly the entire quarter, until Elle Snyder hit a buzz-beating three-pointer to put Greater Latrobe up 21-20 at the close of quarter one.
Snyder’s buzz beater provided a spark for the Lady ’Cats offensively in the second quarter, especially late in the second when they made a run with 4:37 left in the half.
With Greater Latrobe up 29-28 , it would rattle off eight unanswered points in the next two minutes to go up 36-28. Mars would get on the board again breaking the Lady ’Cats run at 36-30. Snyder would it another three-pointer for Greater Latrobe to put them up 39-30. A Wildcats free throw and a Planets’ bucket would see the score at 40-32 at the half.
The tide turned in the third quarter as Mars made adjustments at the half that gave Greater Latrobe issues throughout the quarter.
Snyder would hit another three-pointer to open the third quarter for Greater Latrobe. Mars would then answer as it started to close the gap to 43-39 with 6:11 to go in the quarter. An Emma Blair basket would give the Lady ’Cats some distance with a score of 45-39. The teams would exchange scores before the Planets made another run with a little under four minutes left in the quarter. Mars posted four answered points to bring it to within two points of Greater Latrobe at 47-45 with 3:36 left.
Mars’ Kaitlyn Pelaia hit one of two from the foul line to bring the Planets with in one point (47-46) at the 2:28 mark. Less than 30 seconds later, Mars would take its first lead since the first quarter on basket by Vita Vargo, putting the Planets up 48-47. An Ava Black score would push that lead to 50-47, before Greater Latrobe’s Snyder hit another buzzer-beating three-pointer to close out the third quarter with a score knotted at 50-all.
The first half we were able to the ball inside like we wanted to,” Burkardt said. “In the second half, they took that away from us a little bit. (The coach) made some switches. We were trying to attack the post that Ava Black wasn’t guarding. Being the good coach that she is, she just kept (Black) in there and guarded whoever came in. It was a great coaching adjustment and that is what tightened it up. And we went there for a while where we couldn’t score. We were having trouble scoring and that is when they made their run.”
Greater Latrobe would take the lead 52-50 in the fourth on rebound scoring opportunity by Blair.
Burkhardt told his team during the break between quarters it had eight more minutes to play in its season.
“We talked about having eight minutes,” he said. “We had eight minutes if we wanted to play again and we want to play again. It comes down to those eight minutes otherwise our season is over. They responded well to that.”
The Lady ’Cats responded and would not lose that lead as the Planets fought on getting to within one point, 59-58, with 3:20 left in the game, but that would be the closest they would get.
“We had to play defense and rebound to win the game,” Burkardt said. “We know that we can score about 58 points, so the goal is to keep (the opposing team) below that.”
Emma Blair led Greater Latrobe with 18 points, with Elle Snyder adding 17 points, including four three-pointers.
“(Snyder) was our sixth girl last year,” Burkardt said. “She was a little nervous early. They all were a little jittery. We had not played a real game since last Monday. They settled down. It was just a very good game. I thought Mars shot the ball extremely well, especially in the first quarter. Elle was big on some out-of-bounds plays. She hit that three at the end of the third quarter to tie it at 50. She made a couple more big (baskets) in the fourth quarter.”
Also scoring in double digits for the Lady ’Cats were Anna Rafferty with 15 points and Camille Dominick with 14 points.
Ava Black led Mars with 19 points.
Greater Latrobe moves on to play South Fayette in the second round of the playoffs.
“(South Fayette) is a very good team,” Burkardt said. “We actually played them in the first round here last year. I know they are an excellent team. I haven’t seen them on tape, but I will start doing that tonight.”
---
Mars (62)
M: McDole 3-0-8; Vargo 4-4-13; Black 8-3-19; Donnelly 4-2-12; Pelaia 3-1-8; Fredericks 1-0-2. Totals. 13-10(13)–62
Greater Latrobe (67)
GL: Blair 8-3-19; Rafferty 6-3-15; Snyder 5-3-17; Dominick 4-5-14; Watson 0-2-2. Totals: 23-16(25)–67
Score by Quarters
Mars 20 16 18 12 –62
Latrobe 21 19 10 17 – 67
Three-point field goals: M: McDole, Donnelly-2; Vargo, Pelaia. GL: Snyder-4; Dominick.
