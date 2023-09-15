Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe Wildcats Junior High cross-country teams traveled to Hempfield to face Hempfield Area and Penn-Trafford.

The girls defeated Penn-Trafford with a score of 23-34 but fell to the Spartans with a score of 43-20. Leading the way for the Wildcats was first-place finisher Angelica Dent. She was followed by Anna Fridg in 11th, Ella Noel in 12th, Grace Pittman in 16th, Peyton Schmucker in 17th, Holly Planinsek in 19th and Amaya Churley in 21st.

