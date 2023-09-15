The Greater Latrobe Wildcats Junior High cross-country teams traveled to Hempfield to face Hempfield Area and Penn-Trafford.
The girls defeated Penn-Trafford with a score of 23-34 but fell to the Spartans with a score of 43-20. Leading the way for the Wildcats was first-place finisher Angelica Dent. She was followed by Anna Fridg in 11th, Ella Noel in 12th, Grace Pittman in 16th, Peyton Schmucker in 17th, Holly Planinsek in 19th and Amaya Churley in 21st.
On the boys end, the Wildcats defeated Penn-Trafford with a score of 15-40, and defeated Hempfield Area with a score of 20-35. The boys nearly swept the meet with the ’Cats finishing in 2nd through 6th. They were led by Max Dlugos in 2nd, Boden Zalewski in 3rd, Garek McMahen in 4th, Ben Pajak in 5th, Zander Komperda in 6th, Tristan Dulaney in 30th and Ely Goodman in 32nd.
The Wildcats will return to action Friday, joining the varsity team at Northmoreland Park for the Kiski Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.