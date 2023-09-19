The Greater Latrobe Junior High cross-country teams traveled to Northmoreland Park for the 2023 Gingerbreadman Running Company Kiski Invitational on Friday.
The girls team finished 6th out of the 9 teams. Angelica Dent ran away with the race and led the event right off the start. Dent medaled and finished 1st with a time of 12:23 over the 3K course. She was followed by Ella Noel in 33rd, Anna Fridg in 36th, Peyton Schmucker in 38th, Amaya Churley in 54th, Holly Planinsek in 55th and Grace Pittman in 60th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.