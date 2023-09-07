The Greater Latrobe junior high Wildcats cross country team traveled to Greensburg Salem for the second meet of the season. There, the Wildcats went up against Greensburg Salem and Plum.
The ladies defeated Greensburg Salem but fell to Plum with a score of 41-19. On the girls end, the Wildcats were led by Anna Fridg in 6th, Ella Noel in 9th, Grace Pittman in 12th, Peyton Schmucker in 14th, Holly Planinsek in 15th and Amaya Churley in 16th.
