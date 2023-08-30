The Greater Latrobe junior high Wildcats traveled to Greensburg Central Catholic for the first meet of the season.
The Wildcats went up against GCC and Franklin Regional. The girls lost to Greensburg Central Catholic with a score of 34-20 but defeated Franklin Regional with a score of 26-29. The Cats were led by Ella Noel in 7th, Peyton Schmucker in 8th, Holly Planinsek in 10th, Anna Fridg in 11th, and Amaya Churley in 14th.
