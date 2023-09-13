The Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team met with Penn-Trafford for a swim meet. The following is a list of first-place finishers.
200 meter medley relay
Girls: K. Lynn, K. kubistek, E. Cratty & C. Gardiner
Boys: W. Murphy, L. Carr, L. Updegraff & B. Bush
200 meter freestyle
Boys: W. Murphy
100 meter individual medley
Boys: B. Bush
50 meter freestyle
Girls: C. Gardiner
100 meter freestyle
Girls: K. Lynn
Boys: B. Bush
50 meter backstroke
Boys: L. Carr
50 meter breaststroke
Boys: L. Crum
200 meter free relay
Girls: C. Grinder, E. Cratty, A. Bryan & K. Lynn
Boys: A. Bush, B. Bush, W. Murphy & L. Updegraff
