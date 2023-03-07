20230307-GLJR.jpg

Greater Latrobe Junior Wrestling had three wrestlers qualify for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championship Tournament. The PJW State Tournament will be held at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh on March 23-24. Pictured from left to right are Conor Roble, Tanner Huemme and Owen Sarsfield.

