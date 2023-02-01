This past weekend Greater Latrobe junior wrestling had many wrestlers compete in the Keystone Wrestling League Qualifiers Tournament. Five of those wrestlers placed and will be heading to the Tournament of Champions at the Kovalchick Convention Center at IUP on Feb. 12. In the 6-u group Matteo Angelicchio placed fourth. In the 10-u group Bradley Vargovich took third and in the 12-u group, Tanner Huemme took first, MarcoAngelicchio placed third and Connor Roble took fourth place. The wrestlers posed for a photo after their matches, Matteo Angelicchio, Tanner Huemme, Marco Angelicchio, Bradley Vargovich, Conor Roble.
Greater Latrobe jr. wrestlers qualify for tournament
SUBMITTED PHOTO
