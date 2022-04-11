Greater Latrobe’s track and field teams hosted the Wildcat/Spartan Invitational on a soggy Memorial Field at Legion-Keener on a rain-soaked Friday.
The Wildcats boys team placed third in a field of 25 teams, with a score of 56. The girls team tied for ninth place, in a field of 18, with a tally of 17 points.
Brennan Campbell was the track MVP with a total score of 22 points.
On the boys side, Adam Piper (fourth), Jacob Pittman (fifth) and Robert Fulton (sixth) medaled in the finals of the 100-meter run for Greater Latrobe. Piper had a time of 11.98; Pittman finished with a time of 12.02; Fulton’s time was 12.03.
Piper took sixth place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.24 for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats’ Tyler Mondock was the fourth-place medalist in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.84.
In boys relays, the Wildcats medal in three events, the 400, 1600 and 3200.
The team of Fulton, Piper, Jacob Pittman and Noah Pittman took second place in the 400-meter relay with a time of 45.72.
In the 1600-meter relay, the team of Campbell, Mondock, Noah Pittman and Matt McCreery took the second-place medal with a time of 3:38.
Cole Brunton, Austin An, Liam Wilson and Drew Zozuch with a time of 8:57 won third place in the 3200-meter relay.
In the field events, Daylan Yeager won the third-place medal in the pole vault, clearing a height of 11-6.
For the girls in track events, Greater Latrobe’s Ella Bulava took the sixth-place medal for the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.
In relay events, three teams medaled for the Wildcats.
Taking fourth place in the 400-meter relay was the team of Jenna Mucci, Mia Klasnic, Robin Reilly and Allyson Horner with a time of 52.29.
For the 1600-meter relay, the Wildcat team of Mucci, Bulava, Reilly and Lauren Davis placed fourth with a time of 4:25.
Reilly, Bulava, Emerson Skatel and Clara Herr finished with a time of 10:20 to take fourth place in the 3200-meter relay.
In the girls field events, Meryn Zangaro placed fifth in the shot put with a distance of 31-5.5.
–––––
BOYS FINAL
TEAM RESULTS
1. North Allegheny 137
2. Hempfield Area 61
3. Greater Latrobe 56
4. Greensburg Salem 53
5. Indiana Area 47
6. Norwin 43
7. Shaler Area 20
7. Penn Trafford 20
9. Kiski Area 16
10. Our Lady Of Sacred H 14
11. Franklin Regional 13
12. Mount Pleasant Area 12
13. Plum 10
13. Albert Gallatin 10
15. Yough 8
16. Woodland Hills High 7
16. DuBois Area 7
18. Greensburg Central C 6
19. Laurel Highlands 4
19. Eden Christian 4
21. Saint Joseph’s Catho 3
22. Highlands 2
22. Propel Braddock Hill 2
22. Connellsville 2
25. Valley 1
–––––
GIRLS FINAL
TEAM RESULTS
1. Norwin 117
2. North Allegheny 111
3. Hempfield Area 96.5
4. DuBois Area 36.5
5. Penn Trafford 26
6. Indiana Area 25
7. Shaler Area 22
8. Laurel Highlands 19
9. Greater Latrobe 17
9. Kiski Area 17
11. Franklin Regional 15
12. Mount Pleasant Area 14
13. Greensburg Central C 10
13. Highlands 10
15. Albert Gallatin 8
16. Pine Richland 6
16. Greensburg Salem 6
18. Plum 1
18. Woodland Hills High 1
