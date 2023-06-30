Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate Ray Dupilka recently received the prestigious Malcolm M. Prine Western Pennsylvania Football Officials Association Scholarship.

Dupilka – who was a two-year letterman for the Wildcats, Class 4A Big 7 All-Conference Honorable Mention offensive lineman and recipient of the George A. Frederick Memorial Award presented to an outstanding member of the football team – received a $14,000 scholarship to be applied to his first four semesters at college.

