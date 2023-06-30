Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate Ray Dupilka recently received the prestigious Malcolm M. Prine Western Pennsylvania Football Officials Association Scholarship.
Dupilka – who was a two-year letterman for the Wildcats, Class 4A Big 7 All-Conference Honorable Mention offensive lineman and recipient of the George A. Frederick Memorial Award presented to an outstanding member of the football team – received a $14,000 scholarship to be applied to his first four semesters at college.
Planning to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in cybersecurity with a minor in national security and criminology, Dupilka plans to pursue a career in law enforcement/national security. He is the son of Ray and Jennifer Dupilka of Unity Township.
“I’m very grateful to be chosen for the scholarship considering there were applicants from all over western Pennsylvania who were competing for it,” said the Greater Latrobe graduate. “What means the most is that the Greater Latrobe football coaching staff thought enough of me as a student-athlete to nominate me for it.”
Dupilka said football has meant everything to him at Greater Latrobe.
“I have great memories playing with some exceptional players and good friends,” he said. “We did things this year that my class/team will remember for the rest of our lives. Coach (Ron) Prady is really building something special. It feels great to know we were there at the start.
“My time at Greater Latrobe Senior High School gave me the opportunity to learn from some great teachers, ones who challenged me, held me accountable, and prepared me for the next step,” Dupilka explained. “I’m very appreciative of my athletic and educational experience.”
Prady, the first-year head coach of the Wildcats, is proud of Dupilka.
“I am really proud that Ray received this award,” Prady said. “It is one that is available to the entire WPIAL, and for Ray to be chosen out of all of those great candidates is really a great honor for him and speaks volumes about him.”
Prady said Dupilka may have been undersized but his heart and dedication made up for what he lacked in that area.
“At 6’2” and 180 pounds and playing offensive tackle and defensive end, not many guys in 4A football can do what Ray did,” Prady said. “He was able to do it all because of his desire to be great; his heart, his hustle. His hard playing made up for his shortcomings in size. That’s the kind of person he is. He’s very devoted and never missed a workout for us. He was also very dedicated in the classroom. Ray is an all-around great kid.”
Prady said Dupilka just wanted to win and would do anything he could to make his team better.
“Ray was a guy who always put the team first and didn’t worry about his own accolades,” Prady said. “He just wanted to win. We needed that type of leadership to make things happen and set the tone for the younger guys as to how we go about our business day-to-day. We get better, not only in August when the season starts, but in January when we begin working out. Ray was a role model, setting that bar for the younger guys going forward.”
The Malcom M. Prine Western Pennsylvania Football Officials Scholarship Fund was established in 1976. It is funded solely by donations from high school football officials who are members of the association and who have officiated at high schools of the recipients. The award is given on the basis of financial need, scholarship and citizenship.
In a letter to Dupilka announcing his selection, Margaret Prine Joy wrote to the recipient: “You were selected from among a truly outstanding group of candidates, so you should be very proud of your achievements. You have an outstanding record academically, athletically, and as a responsible young adult who is admired by your teachers, coaches, and peers, and we are most proud to have you as a recipient of our scholarship award for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.”
