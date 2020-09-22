A year ago, Greater Latrobe’s golf team was a senior-laden group that captured the section title, the third straight time the Wildcats claimed section supremacy. With a 7-3 record in section action, Greater Latrobe advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A team semifinals, finishing fourth.
With 10 seniors graduating, and a talented underclassman transferring out of the district, however, the Wildcats have practically started from scratch this season. As a result, the team has uncharacteristically struggled.
Last year’s squad was led by Mario Battaglia and Colten McCutcheon, who are continuing their golf career at the University of Pittsburgh–Johnstown and St. Vincent College, respectively. Aside from that duo, other seniors mostly filled out the lineup in 2019, including Jared Stein, Derrick Hrytanski, Owen Ostroski, Eric Soccio, Cole Ferri, Nick Byrd, Ethan Grandgeorge and Ryan Stas.
While Greater Latrobe head coach Scott Reaugh anticipated the mass exodus because of graduation, he expected junior Jack Shearer to be the top returning player who would lead the squad. That plan changed, however, when Shearer and his sister transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, during the offseason.
As a result, the Wildcats’ roster featured just one player with varsity experience — senior Dom Atkinson.
Reaugh, in his 14th season guiding the team, was in an unfamiliar position heading into the campaign.
“I really didn’t know,” he said of his initial expectations. “I’ve never lost that much from one season.”
As expected, growing pains have been evident thus far, as the Wildcats claimed just one victory in their first seven matches. That win came against section opponent Greensburg Salem, 225-228, at Greater Latrobe’s home course, the Latrobe Country Club.
“Hopefully we can sneak out a couple more wins,” Reaugh said.
The Wildcats likely won’t be contending for a section title or even a playoff berth this year, which would mark only the second time since 2007 they have missed the playoffs.
Instead, Reaugh has taken a long-term outlook, hoping to take strides towards building a promising future for his youthful group.
“My goal for this season is let’s get the experience, because these kids have not played tournament golf,” he said. “I got to get them excited about wanting to work in the offseason and get better.”
Atkinson, one of two seniors on the roster along with Logan Byrd, serves as the captain and one of the anchors. Sophomore Jake Pavlik, meanwhile, has solidified himself as the top performer this season.
“He isn’t necessarily always the lowest score, but I’d say he’s my most consistent scorer,” Reaugh noted of the underclassman.
Additionally, junior Owen Miele has also been a steady presence, providing a trio that Reaugh can pencil into his lineup every match.
The other spots, however, have been up for grabs between Byrd, juniors Daylan Yeager, Alex DiBernardo, and Rilee Bennion, and sophomores Tyler Nelson and Ben Ridilla.
“Some of the other guys, they might turn in a good score one day and then be the throw out the next day,” Reaugh said of their inconsistency.
Overall, the Wildcats have shown the ability to hit the ball well, but they have been prone to compounding one bad shot into two or three mistakes in a row.
“Really, what that comes down to is we gotta eliminate the big number,” Reaugh said, “How are we going to turn this bad shot into a bogey instead of a triple bogey?”
The varsity and junior varsity have shifted a few golfers back and forth this year, but Reaugh has high hopes for several JV competitors, as well. That group is guided by new coach Zac Heide, previously a golfer for Mount Pleasant Area and a baseball standout at Seton Hill University. His work with the JV should pay off as this season progresses, and especially in the years to come.
“I’m hoping that’s going to translate down the road,” Reaugh said. “There’s two or three kids on that JV team that I expect will push these kids next year.”
Competing in Section 1-AAA, the Wildcats contend with Hempfield Area, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Greensburg Salem, Indiana Area, and section newcomer Armstrong. Reaugh pointed to Norwin and P-T as the favorites, while calling Indiana Area a wild card.
As the second half of the season approaches, Reaugh has embraced the opportunity for growth.
“We don’t have a lot of wins, but I love these kids. They all want to help each other. They all want to get better,” he stated. “We’re trying to build on that, and build for the future.”
