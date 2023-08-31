The feeling of excitement was real in the Greater Latrobe gym on Wednesday night as the Lady Wildcats were taking on Laurel.
It was the Lady Wildcats that prevailed over the Lady Spartans, taking the match by winning three straight sets.
The first set was the closest of the three. Both teams battled back and forth before Greater Latrobe finally managed to pull away and secure the first set 25-15. Laurel came out of the gates hot and gave the Lady Wildcats a run for their money early.
The final two sets were both more comfortable for Greater Latrobe, as they one both sets by a 25-11 scoreline.
Greater Latrobe posted a rather balanced attack in the win, with the top four leaders in kills only being separated by just three. Leading the Lady Wildcats was Mia Meyers, who finished the match with eight kills.
Mia Myers was closely trailed by her teammates Elle Snyder, Ashley Daniker and Chiara Mongelluzzo. They finished with seven, six and five kills respectively.
Ava Krehlik and Daniker led the team in aces in the win. Krehlik posted four and Daniker was not far behind with three.
On the defensive side of things, the Lady Wildcats saw great efforts by Snyder and MacKenzie Myers with the two leading their team in digs. Snyder led the way with 12 and MacKenzie Myers was also solid with 11 digs of her own.
Krehlik was the biggest helper in the match as she dished out 24 assists over the course of the evening.
Greater Latrobe head coach Drew Vosefski was pleased with what he saw on the court on Wednesday, “We started putting things together today, which we needed to do.” he said.
Even though it is early in the season, coach Vosefski knows that there is more to be done with his team, “We want to be working on discipline and focus, and once we get that, then we move into a faster speed dynamic.” he said.
The Lady Wildcats will have a few days to focus on themselves before they have their next match. They travel to Highlands High School next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
