Ashley Deniker prepares a serve in a previous matchup for the Wildcats

Thursday night’s volleyball match between the Greater Latrobe and Franklin Regional was a slugfest, as the match stretched to the maximum five sets before a winner could be determined.

The Wildcats started out strong, building a comfortable lead by the mid-point of set one and took the set by a 25-17 score, but the Panthers started some momentum that would be a sign of things to come. In set two Greater Latrobe could not find its rhythm from the service line, missing 11, and Franklin Regional capitalized on the Greater Latrobe errors, evening up the match, one set apiece, with a 20-25 win.

