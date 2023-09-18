Thursday night’s volleyball match between the Greater Latrobe and Franklin Regional was a slugfest, as the match stretched to the maximum five sets before a winner could be determined.
The Wildcats started out strong, building a comfortable lead by the mid-point of set one and took the set by a 25-17 score, but the Panthers started some momentum that would be a sign of things to come. In set two Greater Latrobe could not find its rhythm from the service line, missing 11, and Franklin Regional capitalized on the Greater Latrobe errors, evening up the match, one set apiece, with a 20-25 win.
Set three went down to the wire as the score flexed back and forth for most of the set, and with a narrow 25-23 victory the Wildcats climbed back on top 2 sets to 1.
Set four was much like set three except for the outcome; Franklin again evened the match with a 21-25 win.
The final and decisive frame saw the Wildcats fall behind early, tie the set by the mid set at 10, and trade scores until Franklin took the lead at 14-13. On match point Latrobe blocked a Panther attack to tie, gained the go-ahead point on a Franklin error and secured the match 3 sets to 2 on a service ace.
The hard-fought win keeps the Lady Wildcats at a perfect 3-0 section record, and 4-1 overall.
Greater Latrobe’s outside hitters paced the attack in the match with junior Chiara Mongelluzzo topping the kill category with 13, followed by senior Elle Snyder who recorded 11 kills. Middle hitter Ashley Deniker accounted for eight kills, right side hitter Mia Myers grabbed seven with setters Ava Krehlik and Brie Havrilla both producing one kill each.
The two setters posted a total of 44 assists for the match with Krehlik recording 40 assists and Havrilla 4.
When Greater Latrobe was in sync with its serves it was a large plus, as Mongelluzzo led the team with nine aces, MacKenzie Myers scored three aces with Deniker and Snyder helping with one ace each.
The block also helped secure the victory, adding seven additional points to Greater Latrobe’s total, as Deniker set the bar with three blocks, and Savannah Repak, Mia Myers, Krehlik and Lili Greathouse all accounted for 1 block.
Defensively it was a total team effort as 10 Wildcat players got into the statistics for digs. Five defenders recorded double digit digs, Snyder with 17, Krehlik chalking up 15, MacKenzie Myers 14, Mia Myers 12 and Peyton Ferraro with 10. 14 additional digs were recorded by Mongelluzzo, Mikena Marino, Deniker, Havrilla and Greathouse with them recording 8, 3, 1,1 and 1 respectively.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team took a more direct route in sweeping their opponent in straight sets for the third consecutive match. 25-19, 25-16 were the margins of victory for the Wildcats’ JV squad with freshman Clair Benning leading the offensive stats with seven kills.
The balance of the JV scoring was produced by the six kills of Maggie Maiers, five from Bailey Onifer and three each by Greathouse and Gianna Skoloda. In addition to their kill totals, Onifer scored two additional points from the service line with Greathouse, Havrilla and Skoloda all recording 1 ace.
Running the JV offense was sophomore Havrilla, who accounted for 24 assists in setting up the Wildcat hitters.
On the defensive side of the JV match, freshman Abby Strauser topped the charts with nine digs, follow by teammates Benning and Greathouse with six each, Havrilla’s five, and Skoloda, Greathouse and Abby Webb combining to 10 additional digs 4, 3 and 3 respectively.
Greater Latrobe’s varsity participates in the Penn-Trafford invitational tournament this Saturday. The coming week will be a busy one for the Wildcats as they travel to take on the Derry Area Trojans Monday evening, return to section play Tuesday against the Armstrong River Hawks and continue section play with an away match with the Kiski Cavaliers.
