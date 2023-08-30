Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team started its season with a convincing 5-0 victory over visiting Gateway. The Lady Wildcats moved to 1-0 and 1-0 in 3AAA Section 1 play.

Freshman Carlin Bukovac battled past Iris Xia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in her first singles while sophomore Maria Fetter and freshman Allison Massaro both won straight-set matches at second and third singles to complete the sweep in singles action. Fetter beat Abiha Syed 6-1, 6-0 and Massaro triumphed 6-0, 6-2 over Areej Kesodia, respectively.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.