The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team started its season with a convincing 5-0 victory over visiting Gateway. The Lady Wildcats moved to 1-0 and 1-0 in 3AAA Section 1 play.
Freshman Carlin Bukovac battled past Iris Xia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in her first singles while sophomore Maria Fetter and freshman Allison Massaro both won straight-set matches at second and third singles to complete the sweep in singles action. Fetter beat Abiha Syed 6-1, 6-0 and Massaro triumphed 6-0, 6-2 over Areej Kesodia, respectively.
The doubles teams of senior Bridget McHugh with sophomore Brooke Coll and junior Kira Florek with sophomore Julia Fetter also posted straight-sets victories to clinch the shutout. McHugh and Coll rolled by Nysa Chandiremani and Salma Mukhtar 6-2, 6-2, while Florek and Fetter routed Srilihari Sapram/Julianne Lamantia 6-1, 6-0.
First-year head coach Kathy Massaro won her first match at the helm for the Lady Cats. Massaro, who is assisted by Shanna Townsend, is tasked with replacing three of seven starters from last year’s section runners-up, including all three starters at singles.
GL returns to action on Wednesday when it travels to section-rival Franklin Regional.
