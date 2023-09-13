Youth got the better of the Greater Latrobe girls tennis team on Monday as the Lady Wildcats dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to division foe Penn-Trafford.
The doubles teams of Bridget McHugh with Brooke Coll and Kira Florek with Julia Fetter both cruised to straight-set victories for Greater Latrobe. McHugh and Coll knocked off Amanda Wendler and Mya Kochasic 6-2, 6-2, while Florek and Fetter survived a tight first set before rolling to a 6-4, 6-0 win over Kylie McKenzie and Alexandra Moraca.
All three singles matches were straight-set triumphs for the Lady Warriors of Penn-Trafford. Amelia Williams continued her mastery of the section with a 6-0, 6-0 win over freshman Carlin Bukovac. Sophomore Maria Fetter fell at second singles, 6-1, 6-3, to Lauren Burkley, while freshman Allison Massaro battled Annabelle Aquino before eventually bowing out 6-4, 7-5.
The section singles tournament will start on Wednesday at Greater Latrobe. The Lady Wildcats return to section play on Sept. 18 when they host Norwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.