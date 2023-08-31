Fresh off of a 5-0 victory over Gateway, the Greater Latrobe girls tennis team ran into a talented Franklin Regional squad, falling 4-1.
The second doubles team of Kira Florek and Julia Fetter won 6-3, 7-6 over Anika Jadia and Anna Beadle for the lone win for the Lady Wildcats (1-1, 1-1).
The Panthers won all three singles matches and first doubles in straight sets.
Freshman Carlin Bukovac fell to Ellen Liu 6-1, 6-0, while sophomore Maria Fetter dropped her match at second singles 6-0, 6-1 to Michelle Yan. Freshman Allison Massaro fell short at third singles in a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Makinzie Marcus.
The FR team of Lucy Zheng and Rachel Poltinnikov knocked off the first doubles team of Bridget McHugh and Brooke Coll 6-3, 6-0.
GL is back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 5 when they host Connellsville at 3:30 p.m.
