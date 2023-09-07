The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the section with a convincing 5-0 victory over Connellsville Area on Tuesday.
All five victories were in straight sets and the Lady Wildcats only dropped nine games in the five matches.
Carlin Bukovac led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at first singles. Bukovac defeated Aubree McClean 6-0, 6-0. Maria Fetter and Allison Massaro were also dominant in straight sets triumphs at second and third singles, respectively. Fetter knocked off Jayden Groh 6-3, 6-1, while Massaro cruised past Maggie Orddorff 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles action, Bridget McHugh and Brooke Coll dispatched Gabrielle Woods and Eva Lypson, 6-1, 6-0, while Julia Fetter and Sarah Lazeski completed the five-match sweep, prevailing 6-0, 6-2 over Abigail Harvey and Josie Knopsnider.
Greater Latrobe returns to section play on Thursday when it travels to Armstrong.
