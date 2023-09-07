Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the section with a convincing 5-0 victory over Connellsville Area on Tuesday.

All five victories were in straight sets and the Lady Wildcats only dropped nine games in the five matches.

