20230213-GLgirlsswim.jpg

The Greater Latrobe girls swim/dive team celebrated its back-to-back section titles with a photo in the pool after winning against Franklin Regional Thursday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Greater Latrobe girls defeated Franklin Regional with a score of 98 to 88 Thursday to wrap their regular-season play as back-to-back Class 3A, Section 1 champions.

The following are the first-place finishers for the Lady Wildcats:

