The Greater Latrobe girls defeated Franklin Regional with a score of 98 to 88 Thursday to wrap their regular-season play as back-to-back Class 3A, Section 1 champions.
The following are the first-place finishers for the Lady Wildcats:
Dannika Mucino, 50 free; Lauren Bell, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke; Maggie Elder, 100 free; Destini Homan, Matilda Price, Hannah Carasia, Bell, 200-free relay; Bell, Destini Homan, Carasia, Destini Homan, 400-free relay.
In diving, Hannah Polosky took first place.
Greater Latrobe girls swimming and diving finishes the season 13-0 and section champs at 5-0. This is back-to-back section championships for the girls team.
The Greater Latrobe boys fell to Franklin Regional with a score of 76 to 95 Thursday.
The following are the first-place finishers for the Wildcats:
Charlie Cratty, Patrick Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thompson, 200-free relay.
Greater Latrobe boys swimming and diving finishes the season 8-5.
Both the girls and boys squads will be at the WPIAL Diving Championships Feb. 24-25 then the WPIAL Swimming Championships March 2-3.
