It was another battle of the heavyweights at Rossi Field on Wednesday with the Greater Latrobe girls soccer team taking on the team from Franklin Regional.
Both teams were coming into this matchup after strong starts to their season. Franklin Regional was 5-1-0 prior to the match, while the Wildcats were 3-1-0. The Wildcats only loss coming into the match was to fellow contender Plum last week.
Looking to get back in the win column at home, the Wildcats took control of the early momentum. After a brief feeling-out period for both squads, Greater Latrobe started to make its presence felt.
A Franklin Regional handball roughly four minutes in gave the Wildcats their first real chance, but Franklin Regional was quick to end the danger.
The next several minutes were tight from both sides, and neither team was really able to separate itself from the other.
Greater Latrobe would manage to keep the pressure on, forcing the Franklin Regional keeper to make a save before the visiting squad would finally get their first real chance roughly 15 minutes into the match.
The attack was well defended by the Wildcats, and once again they turned their pressure down toward the Franklin Regional end. Greater Latrobe forced two corner kicks, but both were well defended.
A few minutes later Greater Latrobe would finally break through when Robin Reilly put one past the Franklin Regional keeper. Robin Reilly managed to outrun a retreating Franklin Regional defense to score the goal.
The Wildcats would manage to keep the pressure up, and score another goal a few minutes later. This time it was Emerson Shine who managed to put the ball in the back of the net to extend the Wildcat advantage to two.
For the rest of the half Greater Latrobe would get a couple more chances, but one way or the other they didn’t get into the back of the net. Franklin Regional would not get any chances either and the half ended with the Wildcats up 2-0.
Coming out of the break trailing, Franklin Regional established some momentum. The Panthers earned a free kick in a dangerous area, and they managed to convert to trim the lead to just one.
Greater Latrobe would manage to get some momentum back to its side with a corner kick roughly 13 minutes into the second half. The Wildcats managed to turn it into a solid chance, sneaking a pass to a backdoor shot, but the angle was just off.
Greater Latrobe would keep the pressure on, forcing Franklin Regional to make multiple saves to stay in the game.
Franklin Regional struggled to get momentum back on its side, but as the half started to wind down the desperation kicked in. As the pressure mounted the Panthers would get the ball deep toward the Wildcat net, but no real danger came of the attempts.
As time continued to wind down the Wildcats managed to garner possession of the ball and keep it, running the time down to secure the 2-1 win.
With the victory the Wildcats earned their fourth win of the season and moved to a 4-1 record. Greater Latrobe will be back in action on Monday when the Wildcats travel to Penn-Trafford.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
