The Greater Latrobe girls soccer team defeated its Norwin counterparts 5-1 on Saturday as a part of the Moe Rosensteel Kickoff Classic.
Robin Reilly led the dominant offensive attack for the Wildcats, netting an impressive four goals in the win for Greater Latrobe.
Regan Reilly also got in on the scoring action, adding a goal of her own to the Wildcats cause.
Robin and Regan Reilly could not do it all on their own as Greater Latrobe added four assists on the five goals.
Robin and Regan Reilly each contributed one assist in the win, Maddy Pertuzzi and Alexa Yurko also added an assist in the match.
Pertuzzi was also named the player of the game by those running the Moe Rosensteel Kickoff Classic.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Wednesday when they face Plum Senior High School at home.
