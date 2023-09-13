Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe girls soccer team had no trouble finding the back of the net in a 12-0 win on the road at Penn Hills on Monday.

Regan Reilly led the scoring for the Wildcats, netting a hat-trick in the win.

