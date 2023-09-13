The Greater Latrobe girls soccer team had no trouble finding the back of the net in a 12-0 win on the road at Penn Hills on Monday.
Regan Reilly led the scoring for the Wildcats, netting a hat-trick in the win.
Annalyse Bauer, Ava Yurko and Gianna Trunzo each scored two goals for Greater Latrobe against Penn Hills. Maddy Petruzzi, Mackenzie Kubistek and Emerson Shine each added one additional goal to bring the total to the final mark of 12.
Regan wasn’t the only Reilly who had a big night, Robin Reilly also heavily contributed to the Wildcats’ win, adding three assists.
In addition to their goals, Shine and Petruzzi each tallied an assist in the win.
Bri Hoffer and Annalyse Bauer also contributed one helper each for Greater Latrobe.
On the back end, the Wildcats recorded a clean sheet, goalkeepers Allie Cole and Corrine Brunetto combined to keep Penn Hills scoreless.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday when they host Franklin Regional at 7 p.m.
