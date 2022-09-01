20220901-GLgirlssoccer.jpg

The Greater Latrobe Wildcats girls soccer team poses for a group photo for the 2022-23 season.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Greater Latrobe girls soccer team enjoyed a special year in 2021.

The Wildcats went 9-0-1 in Class 4A Section 3, winning the first section crown in 30 years. Despite the incredible regular season, the Wildcats did not parlay that into postseason success, as they fell to Peters Township 2-0 in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.