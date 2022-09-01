The Greater Latrobe girls soccer team enjoyed a special year in 2021.
The Wildcats went 9-0-1 in Class 4A Section 3, winning the first section crown in 30 years. Despite the incredible regular season, the Wildcats did not parlay that into postseason success, as they fell to Peters Township 2-0 in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
There are plenty of reasons to believe that 2022 will be even better, though, as nearly the entire starting lineup returns and the Wildcats drop down to Class 3A.
Head coach Jamie Morrison, entering her seventh year at the helm, highlighted the importance of last year’s accomplishments and how it should pay dividends this campaign.
“Over the past two seasons, each year, we’ve continued to improve and really push that limit for what the Wildcats are capable of,” said Morrison. “Because we’ve got so many returning players this year, I think that’s an immeasurable experience. Now that they’ve been able to get that section title under their belts, I think that helps their confidence grow even further.”
While the graduations of midfielder Morgan Reilly and outside back Martina Ciafre are notable, the returning group consists of some of the top players in the entire WPIAL. The three captains – senior Sofia DeCerb, and juniors Ella Bulava and Regan Reilly – have all made college commitments to Division I programs. DeCerb, a goalkeeper, is committed to James Madison, Bulava, a midfielder, has pledged to Maryland, and Reilly, a defender, has given a verbal to Bowling Green.
After suffering an injury playing with her club team in the spring, DeCerb is working her way back into the lineup and should be available within the first few weeks. With her sidelined, junior Corinne Brunetto will patrol the net. Brunetto, who is also a talented ice hockey goalie, saw extensive playing time in 2020 when DeCerb missed time with injury.
Scoring should be a strength for Greater Latrobe, as Regan Reilly netted 16 goals last year, while her sister, sophomore midfielder Robin Reilly, compiled 15 goals last year. Maddy Petruzzi, a sophomore midfielder, also displayed immense talent as a freshman in 2021. Sophomore forward Lauren Bell, who also qualified for the state competition as a swimmer last winter, should be another weapon on offense, as she scored a pair of goals during a recent scrimmage.
“(We want to be) extremely dynamic and unpredictable in our scoring chances, that way we’re constantly giving the opposition something else to deal with,” Morrison detailed.
On defense, sophomore center back Ava Yurko and junior Ava Lorenzi will be among the other key contributors.
A pair of freshmen, forward Annalyse Bauer and midfielder Mackenzie Kubistek, have impressed and could also carve out a significant role this season.
Several of those players are likely to be future college recruits, as well, with Robin Reilly, Petruzzi, and Yurko standing out as elite prospects, according to Morrison.
While their 22-player roster is smaller than some of the other top teams in the WPIAL, the Wildcats have consistently displayed motivation and high energy throughout this offseason.
“It’s so rejuvenating as a coach to watch them, see them come in and show their hunger,” Morrison stated.
While dropping from the largest classification typically yields a more favorable schedule, the 3A classification is loaded with dominant programs. Mars Area is the three-time defending WPIAL champion, and the Fightin Planets have arguably been the top team in all of Pennsylvania during that time. Additionally, Class 4A champion Moon Area has also dropped down.
While those teams are both in different sections from the Wildcats, Greater Latrobe definitely won’t have an easy path to the playoffs. The Wildcats reside in Section 3, along with Plum, which was the runner-up to Mars Area last year.
“We know that they’ve got a phenomenal list of players, as well,” Morrison said of the Mustangs. “They’re definitely one we’re going to be keeping our eye on.”
Additionally, Franklin Regional and Penn-Trafford, which also dropped from 4A, will be formidable foes, while Greensburg-Salem, Gateway, and Penn Hills round out the section.
“I think 3A is going to prove to be even more challenging, or just as challenging as 4A last year,” Morrison noted. “Every game is certainly going to be a battle. We have to make sure we can’t take anything for granted. This is a really strong core of young ladies that really want to prove themselves in the 3A classification.
“As long as we stay healthy, I think we have the ability to compete with any team at this level,” Morrison continued. “We just have to show up and make sure we play our game.”
While the Wildcats officially open their schedule tonight at home against the Golden Lions in a section clash, they already had their mettle tested. GL faced Mars Area in a scrimmage earlier in August. Despite playing without their top two keepers, the Wildcats used the opportunity as a benchmark in Class 3A.
“We were still working on finding our identity at that point. I feel like we held our own, so it gives the girls a little visual to know what they have to push to,” Morrison detailed.
While their next section match isn’t until Sept. 7, the Wildcats will get another stiff test when they face host Norwin this weekend in the Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic.
