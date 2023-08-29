The Greater Latrobe girls soccer team started its season off with a dominating performance against Greensburg Salem to open the year with a win.
The Wildcats’ offense did not take any time warming up to the action. They came out firing on all cylinders, putting away seven goals in the win.
Defensively Greater Latrobe was stout, only allowing one goal to Greensburg Salem.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was Regan Reilly. Reilly netted a hat-trick in the win as she outscored Greensburg Salem on her own.
Annalyse Bauer also put together a multi-goal performance of her own, adding two goals for Greater Latrobe.
Rounding out the effort offensively, Alexa Yurko and Bri Hoffer each added a goal of their own to bring the Greater Latrobe total to seven.
The win brings the Wildcats to a 1-0-0 record on the season. Their next action will come this weekend on the road against Norwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.