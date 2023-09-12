glgirlssoccer 9/6 (copy)

The Wildcats are looking to return to the playoffs and make some noise after their run last season.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

For the past few seasons, Greater Latrobe girls soccer had been rapidly ascending. After the team became competitive in 2020, the Wildcats captured a section title for the first time in decades in 2021. Last year, Greater Latrobe took another major step, winning the first playoff game in program history. In fact, the Wildcats won a pair of playoff games and reached the state postseason.

While there are some significant voids the team must address this year, the Wildcats return a strong collection of players who want to keep the program on its upward trajectory.

