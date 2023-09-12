For the past few seasons, Greater Latrobe girls soccer had been rapidly ascending. After the team became competitive in 2020, the Wildcats captured a section title for the first time in decades in 2021. Last year, Greater Latrobe took another major step, winning the first playoff game in program history. In fact, the Wildcats won a pair of playoff games and reached the state postseason.
While there are some significant voids the team must address this year, the Wildcats return a strong collection of players who want to keep the program on its upward trajectory.
“Every season since I’ve taken over, the team seems to get hungrier and hungrier,” said eighth-year head coach Jamie (Morrison) Campbell. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have a good, solid core of personnel that’s constantly driving themselves and their teammates to improve.”
That hunger resulted in a mark of 12-5-2 in 2022, including a 6-1 home victory against Ringgold to open the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. That win solidified the team’s place in history, giving the Wildcats a long-awaited win in postseason play.
“That was a fun game for us. The community really came out to support us,” Campbell noted. “It’s nice when you can reward yourselves for the hard work that you put in, and not only on a singular season level, but all summer and the years building up to it.”
Greater Latrobe followed with a 3-0 triumph on the road against Thomas Jefferson, securing a spot in the semifinals. However, the Wildcats fell to top-seeded Mars Area 4-1. After a setback against section foe Plum in the consolation bracket, Greater Latrobe opened the PIAA playoffs against WPIAL champion Moon Area, a 2-0 defeat to the Tigers to conclude the campaign.
“We went into last season knowing that was our time to make a big change. We had been playing against extremely high caliber teams in 4A and starting to find success,” Campbell detailed. “They set those expectations, and they didn’t stop until they met them.”
While the team had a relatively small senior class in 2022, there were some notable contributors lost to graduation, headlined by All-State goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb, now playing at James Madison. Makenna Malone and Chloe Boyette were also valuable components of the team’s success, both on and off the field.
“I had coached those ladies back when they were U12. It was the closing of a long chapter with them. As leaders, they are extremely hard to replace,” Campbell revealed.
“Credit to the girls for showing up and giving it everything they had every single game,” Campbell continued regarding the 2022 squad. “That certainly gives us a great boost for years to come. The girls know what it takes to make that long of a playoff run, so when we look to start the new season, we look at it with that in mind.”
While the team certainly has many of the necessary ingredients to make a long playoff run, the Wildcats will need to do so without one of their top returners. Senior Ella Bulava, a Maryland commit who was a three-time All-Section honoree, sustained a season-ending knee injury during the summer.
“Ella is irreplaceable. She just has so much love for the game,” said the veteran coach. “With all of the other teams that she plays on, she would still make time to come to our high school pickups in the summer and work with her teammates.
“That one really does hurt,” Campbell lamented.
In her absence, several others will need to further elevate their play, including a trio of All-Section performers – Regan Reilly, Robin Reilly, and Maddy Petruzzi. Regan Reilly, a senior forward/defender who is committed to Bowling Green, tallied a team-leading 18 goals last year, and has found the back of the net four times through her first two matches of 2023. Robin, her younger sister, netted 17 goals a year ago, and posted a four-goal outburst in her first action of the season against Norwin. Robin, a junior, is also a Division I prospect. Petruzzi, a junior midfielder who recently pledged to Valparaiso, was named the Wildcats Player of the Game in the Moe Rosensteel Kickoff Classic win against the Knights.
That core will be augmented by junior defender Ava Yurko, another Division I prospect who is back after suffering an ACL injury early in the 2022 campaign. Also back is Bri Hoffer, a junior whose season was derailed by a hip ailment last year.
Several underclassmen will factor heavily into the Wildcats’ alignment this year, as well, including sophomores Annalyse Bauer and Mackenzie Kubistek and freshman defender Alexa Yurko, the younger sister of Ava.
“We just look to adapt our game to the roster that we have,” Campbell noted.
While DeCerb’s absence in net will loom large, senior Corinne Brunetto has already displayed plenty of promise. Brunetto saw extended action in previous seasons when DeCerb battled injuries, and Brunetto seems to have absorbed some of DeCerb’s maniacal training methods.
While the roster size has shrunk to just 19 players, preventing GL from utilizing a junior varsity squad, the expectations and goals remain high. The Wildcats appear to be a top contender in Class 3A Section 3, along with Plum, which narrowly edged Greater Latrobe to take the title last year. Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional also appear to be formidable opponents, while Gateway, Greensburg Salem and Penn Hills round out the section.
“This year, it’s going to be who’s the hungriest and who is going to show up and really set the tone of the game and take ownership and responsibility,” Campbell stated. “It’s there for the taking.
“We want to challenge for the section title. We want to push into the WPIAL playoffs as deep as we can,” she continued. “Ideally, we’d like to make states again and see if we can make that run.”
The Wildcats have been impressive to begin this season, cruising to a 7-1 win at Greensburg Salem to open the slate, and following with a 5-1 triumph at Norwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.