After missing most of last season the be with her family, Greater Latrobe head coach Kaytie Costic is returning to coach the Wildcats this season.
“I missed most of last year because I had my son,” Costic said. “The year before last was our COVID-19 season, so I feel like I am getting the first season underway again after the last couple of years.”
Costic has high expectations for the team this season, just as she does every year.
“We always strive to make the playoffs, that is always our top goal,” she said. “For me, this year is a lot about player development.”
Costic said she will be focusing heavily on player development this year because the incoming freshmen class has been limited with their play the last few seasons.
“The incoming freshmen this year didn’t have a seventh-grade season due to COVID, and they didn’t have an eighth-grade year because we weren’t able to participate due to the mask mandate,” Costic said. “For me, really focusing in on those kids and helping them get caught up to speed with everything we are doing is important because they are the future of the program.”
Despite a heavy focus on the young core that the Lady Wildcats will have, they have quite a few returning veterans that they will rely on to help catch the younger players up to speed.
One of those veterans returning from last year’s team is senior midfielder, Carolina Walters. Costic expects Walters to have a major impact on the team’s overall success this upcoming season.
Along with Walters, the Lady Wildcats will rely heavily on midfielders Ryley Quinn and Abby Kostic.
“All three of those girls were starting midfielders last year and it’s good to have them back for this season,” Costic said.
Other key offensive returning players include junior Taylor Desko, senior Madison Viazanko, senior Sarah Matsko, and junior Maria Lazzaro. All four of those girls will see significant playing time for the Lady Wildcats this year.
On the defensive side, the Lady Wildcats have some veterans who will be back this season as well.
Senior defenseman Kloe Templeton will be a key returner on defense for Greater Latrobe. Costic expects Templeton to be a key piece in shoring up the Lady Wildcats’ defense.
Greater Latrobe will also return their starting goalie from a season ago. Kaylee Dusetzina will be the goalie again this season for the Lady Wildcats and will be a key piece to the team’s success.
To go along with the veteran leadership, Costic expects a couple newcomers to step in and help out this year as well.
One of those players Costic talked about is junior attacker Megan Brackney. Along with Brackney, Costic also expects junior Emily Pry and Emma Herrington to play key roles as newcomers too.
Costic said for her as a coach it is nice to not have to worry about the Covid-19 pandemic as much heading into this season as in previous years.
“For us coaches, I think not having to worry about covid as much is a relief,” she said. “There were so many rules and stipulations, and as coaches there is already so much we have to keep in line on a day-to-day basis with kids, and covid added another whole layer to that.”
Costic said the biggest relief of all is not having the covid-19 specific rules that were added for sports teams the last couple of seasons.
“It’s nice not having to worry about where we have to wear masks and where we don’t,” Costic said. “It’s nice to not have to have kids get to the school to get their temperature checked before a game. It was an added layer of inconvenience, and not having to worry about those things is a relief.”
Costic also helps out with the Greater Latrobe Field Hockey team in the fall, and she said she saw a big difference in the way practice was run without having to follow the covid-19 safety rules.
“I remember two seasons ago in field hockey, having to make sure we were keeping the kids six feet apart and socially distanced at practice,” she said. “All those silly things that covid brought that we don’t have to worry about anymore is nice.”
The Lady Wildcats lost their home opener this past Saturday, March 26, a 14-8 defeat against Indiana Area in a non-conference matchup. The Lady Wildcats will play tonight, Tuesday, March 29 as they travel to take on conference opponent Baldwin High School. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.