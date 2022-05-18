The Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse traveled to Fox Chapel for the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats dropped the game 14-3 to the Foxes.
Senior Carolina Walters led the Wildcats offense with two goals. Sarah Matsko added another goal for Greater Latrobe. Taylor Desko and Megan Brackney each recorded an assist in the game.
Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzine saved 6/20 shots in goal. Greater Latrobe converted on 3/11 shots, had nine ground ball controls, and five draw controls to Fox Chapel’s 13.
The Lady Wildcats finish the season 6-4 in the section and 6-8 overall.
