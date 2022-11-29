20221129-GLgirlsbasketball.jpg

The Greater Latrobe girls varsity basketball team will see six returning lettermen this season. They are Belle Blossey, Elle Snyder, Camille Dominick, Emma Blair, Josie Straigis and Carley Berk.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE

Very few high school girls basketball teams could lose a 6-foot-2 standout and still boast a significant size advantage on most nights. Greater Latrobe is an exception, however, as the Wildcats graduated four-year starting center Anna Rafferty, but still have height that few teams can match up against.

With Rafferty as an anchor in the paint last season, Greater Latrobe went 18-5 overall, including sharing the section title with a mark of 11-1. After a playoff win against Mars Area, however, the Wildcats fell to South Fayette, the eventual WPIAL champion, in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe still advanced to the state playoffs, but came up short against Hollidaysburg in the opening round.

