Very few high school girls basketball teams could lose a 6-foot-2 standout and still boast a significant size advantage on most nights. Greater Latrobe is an exception, however, as the Wildcats graduated four-year starting center Anna Rafferty, but still have height that few teams can match up against.
With Rafferty as an anchor in the paint last season, Greater Latrobe went 18-5 overall, including sharing the section title with a mark of 11-1. After a playoff win against Mars Area, however, the Wildcats fell to South Fayette, the eventual WPIAL champion, in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe still advanced to the state playoffs, but came up short against Hollidaysburg in the opening round.
“In both games, we had one quarter where we didn’t play very well,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt said of the consecutive losses. “And when you get into the playoffs, it’s tough to win that way. You have to put four quarters together if you want to advance.”
Although the postseason ended on a sour note, the Wildcats viewed the 2021-22 campaign as a success, according to Burkardt.
“We were very happy with it, overall. We won the section again for the second time,” he stated.
The Wildcats are tasked with replacing Rafferty, who is now playing at IUP, as well as starting point guard Bailey Watson. Rafferty averaged approximately 12 points and 10 rebounds per game, while Watson posted averages of five points and five rebounds.
While one six-footer moved on, the Wildcats return two others in seniors Emma Blair and Camille Dominick. Blair, who stands 6-foot-1, averaged 13.6 points and 12.5 boards a year ago. The South Carolina Upstate commit will slide into the center spot that Rafferty previously held. Meanwhile, Dominick, a Pitt-Johnstown commit, brings the size of a forward but the skills of the guard, as she can provide a perimeter shooting threat.
Junior guard Elle Snyder, who averaged a team-leading 14.3 points per contest a year ago, and senior forward Josie Straigis, each standing 5-foot-9, also return to the rotation. Snyder, who has garnered college interest from the Division I level, is recovering from an ankle injury suffered late in the GL volleyball season.
Her temporary absence will create more opportunities for several other players, including junior Belle Blossey, who is expected to handle the point guard duties, and sophomore Carley Berk, who also could provide ball handling.
Junior Paityn Bauer and sophomore Brylee Bodnar are also vying for minutes in the backcourt, while junior Addison Toy, who is 5-foot-10, adds another option at forward.
While their size will still be crucial to their success, the Wildcats may aim to utilize their speed more this season.
“I think we’re going to be a little bit quicker, and we might be better defensively than we have been, as far as being able to match up better man to man,” said Burkardt, noting that his squad frequently mixes defensive looks.
Greater Latrobe will be tested all season long, as realignment put the Wildcats into perhaps the most difficult section in the entire WPIAL, and their nonsection slate is just as challenging. Among the early-season tests, the Wildcats will play at Indiana Area, which was also a section champion a year ago, as well as at home against 6A power Norwin. The Wildcats will also participate in a pair of tournaments, beginning the season with matchups against Cambria Heights and host River Valley on Dec. 2 and 3, followed by a tournament in Virginia the following weekend against reigning state champion Kings Fork, as well as George Marshall.
In addition to Greater Latrobe, Class 5A Section 3 includes Albert Gallatin, Connellsville Area, McKeesport Area, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford, and Thomas Jefferson. Every team in the section qualified for the playoffs a year ago, and the Tigers tied the Wildcats for section supremacy in 21-22. The Wildcats open the section ledger against possibly the two favorites, playing on the road against the Eagles on Dec. 15, followed by a home tilt against McKeesport on Dec. 19.
“The section we’re in is brutal. With our exhibition schedule, this is by far the toughest schedule that we’ve ever gone up against,” Burkardt noted. “By the end of the year, if we can get in the playoffs, I think we’re going to be more than battle tested.”
While the Wildcats have set the bar high by capturing consecutive section crowns the past two campaigns, Greater Latrobe seeks to advance beyond last year’s quarterfinals and first-round exits, respectively, in the WPIAL and PIAA brackets.
“We talk about one game at a time, but obviously you want to get in the playoffs and go deeper than you did the previous year,” Burkardt stated. “I think that’s your ultimate goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.