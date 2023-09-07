The Greater Latrobe varsity field hockey team hosted WPIAL AA Aquinas Academy in a non-section matchup at Rossi Field Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats gave up the first goal late in the first quarter but evened the score with a second quarter goal by Mia Stynchula as the first half was winding down to go into the break even at 1-1. The second half went back and forth but no more goals were scored and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.