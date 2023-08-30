The Latrobe field hockey team traveled to WPIAL AAA Peters Township Tuesday evening for a varsity-only game. The Wildcats were held their in their own defensive half of the field but stayed competitive despite coming up short in a 2-0 loss to the hosts.
The Wildcats were outshot 8-0 and did not earn any penalty corners to the host's 13. McKenna Brackney and Erin Ulewicz combined to make 6 saves in the game.
