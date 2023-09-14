The Greater Latrobe field hockey team traveled to WPIAL AA Oakland Catholic for the first section matchup of the season Tuesday evening for a varsity only game. The Wildcats gave up the first goal early in the first quarter but evened the score less than three minutes later off the stick of Mia Stynchula with an assist by Belle Blossey.
An unassisted second quarter goal by Sara Blossey put the Wildcats ahead 2-1 at the end of the first half. The Wildcats added two fourth-quarter goals from Julia Macey and Belle Blossey to put the game out of reach at 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.