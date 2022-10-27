The Greater Latrobe Wildcats are taking the momentum of a four-game winning streak into the WPIAL field hockey playoffs when they face off against last year’s runner-up Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford High School today at 7:30 p.m.
The Foxes will be vying for their third trip to the WPIAL championship in a row. The Wildcats will attempt a return to the championship where they haven’t been since 2019.
The two teams have faced each other twice in the regular season with both games being won by one goal, including a 1-0 nail-biter on Sept. 20 that wasn’t decided until the Foxes’ Anna Drum hit the back of the goal with under 4 minutes left in the game. The Wildcats evened the season series at 1-1 when they edged Fox Chapel 3-2 on Oct. 12. It was the first win for the Wildcats over the Foxes since Fox Chapel joined AA.
“It’s the first time we’ve beaten Fox Chapel in my coaching career,” Greater Latrobe coach Jeff Giordan said. “They were a Triple-A team before and I didn’t have any success then, either,” he recalled in preparation for their Thursday rematch.
The Wildcats were a win-one-lose-one team this year until the recent four-game streak. Giordan credits the team’s success to its senior depth which includes 18 seniors.
“(There is) just a ton of experience in that group,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun watching this team this year.”
The Wildcats are led by their seniors including, captains Taylor Desko, a defender; Megan Brackney, a forward; and Josie Straigis, a midfielder. Senior leadership is also provided by forwards Lauren Sapp and Hope Cerney who have provided top-notch goal-scoring all year.
Preparing for the playoffs began in earnest with a scrimmage on “Monday against Ellis, the top single-A team.”
Giordan feels the scrimmage provided invaluable prep for the playoff experience.
“When they (Ellis) came here it was a 3-3 tie and it was a good game,” he said. “I have to thank the coach for reaching out because you can’t replicate that kind of action in practice … it’ll definitely help us going into Thursday.”
Outside of his senior leadership, Giordan is counting on his “support players” to step up like they have all year, and perhaps one sophomore might be counted on to build on her successful season, even more, when goaltender McKenna Brackney extends her first full season of varsity play.
“(Brackney) has been getting better all season,” said Giordan. “She’s more vocal, she’s getting more active. She’s progressed a ton during the year. We’ve been in a lot of one-goal games, so she’s got a lot of real-time experience.”
As Thursday nears, Giordan will continue to game plan.
“How can we play in a position where we need to control the ball?” he said. “You know, getting used to pressure, getting used to if a girl is trying to get the ball off us…how do we react to that? Are we going to enjoy that pressure or shy away and just get rid of the ball?”
With the senior leadership comes the flip side to that coin, for a lot of the Wildcats this will be their last chance at making it to the championship game.
“The biggest thing with this group, especially the seniors, is we haven’t been to the finals. This is their last opportunity to take that step. I think the girls are going to be focused enough on Thursday to get it done,” Giordan said.
