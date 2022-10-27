20221020-GLStraigis.jpg

Senior Josie Straigis readies to unleash a shot during a penalty corner earlier in the Wildcats’ season.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

The Greater Latrobe Wildcats are taking the momentum of a four-game winning streak into the WPIAL field hockey playoffs when they face off against last year’s runner-up Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford High School today at 7:30 p.m.

The Foxes will be vying for their third trip to the WPIAL championship in a row. The Wildcats will attempt a return to the championship where they haven’t been since 2019.

Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

