The Greater Latrobe field hockey team hosted defending WPIAL AA champions Penn-Trafford Thursday evening for a varsity-only game.
The visitors scored the first goal halfway through the first quarter and never looked back, controlling the ball for the majority of the game. The Wildcats were kept in their defensive end of the field for most of the game. Penn-Trafford added a goal in each of the remaining quarters to go on to defeat the Wildcats 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.