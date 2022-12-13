It was not the home opener that the Lady Wildcats basketball team could have envisioned when it was piecing together a three-game win streak to start the new season.
But an injury to early-season standout center Emma Blair during Greater Latrobe’s first game of the She’s Got Game Classic in Virginia over the weekend left the Wildcats without the bulk of its offense and rebounding as they took to the court Monday to host Norwin.
And this already a Wildcat team that had to game plan around the loss of Elle Snyder, who was injured during Latrobe girls volleyball team’s leadup to the WPIAL and state playoff run.
Blair had an MRI on Monday and the team is looking to the end of the week for the results.
“We are pretty much starting over from the beginning of the season,” Wildcat coach Mark Burkardt said. “We had to play two games and a practice (without Blair), and we had to move people around to different spots. We just have to get them used to the new positions that some of them may be playing and the new roles. We have some younger girls that didn’t get a lot of varsity experience that are now getting a baptism of fire.”
And it was a baptism of fire Monday as the Wildcats fell to the Lady Knights 59-21 in a nonsection contest.
Norwin got out in front early and took a 17-6 lead into the start of the second quarter.
The Wildcats looked to regain some of their footing in the second as they paced the Knights for scoring in the quarter at 12-10 and making a 29-16 game at the half as Norwin hit back-to-back three-pointers to close out the quarter.
The first half, I was happy with the first half,” Burkardt said. “I think we lost our confidence (in the second half), we passed up a lot of times to shoot the ball.”
The Wildcats were held scoreless in the third quarter as the Knights opened up a sizable lead by 21 points to take a 50-16 lead.
The closing quarter saw Latrobe get its first points of the second half, but it was not enough as Norwin claimed the 59-21 win.
Norwin had 10 three-pointers for the game, with Ava Kobas scoring a game-high 17 points, including five three-pointers.
“That is what Norwin does,” Burkardt said. “This is the biggest team I’ve seen them have. They have the ability to pound the ball inside.”
The Knights did get the ball inside to center Lauren Palangio who tallied 10 points. Kendall Berger rounded out the game’s double-digit scorers with 11 points, including two three-pointers.
Carley Berk led Latrobe with eight points, with Josie Straigis adding six.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Wildcats as they face a tough stretch as they open section play. Latrobe will travel to Oakland Catholic on Dec. 15 and then host McKeesport on Dec. 19.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Burkardt said. “We have Oakland Catholic and McKeesport which are the two toughest teams in our section next. We play them back-to-back before Christmas. t is not going to get any easier. We have to regroup and try to do better. It can do one of two things. It can destroy us or we can learn from it. We hope to learn from it.”
Derry Area 58, Leechburg 17
The Derry Area Lady Trojans traveled to Leechburg for a nonsection contest Monday and took a 34-9 lead at halftime and never looked back on their way to a 58-17 victory.
Jane Huss led the Lady Trojans with 20 and teammate Samantha Gruska added 18. Derry begins section play on Thursday at Greensburg Salem. The Lady Trojans have four wins against two losses on the season.
Johnstown 59, Ligonier Valley 31
Layla Barr scored a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds for Ligonier Valley as it fell to the visiting Johnstown in a nonsection contest Monday.
The Lady Rams held close to Johnstown through the first quarter as the score was knotted at 10-10. Johnstown started to pull away for good in the second quarter as it took a 24-16 lead into the half, and it was a lead Johnstown didn’t lose.
Bell DiStefano led all scorers with 20 points, including six three-pointers for Johnstown, while teammate Zayon Thomas added 16 points, including three three-pointers.
Madison Marinchak added 11 points for Ligonier Valley, while teammates Abby Springer (8) and Lindsey Gaskey (6) combined for 14 rebounds.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.