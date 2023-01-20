It started promising enough as the Lady Wildcats battled to go into the half down 29-26 to the visiting Oakland Catholic Thursday, but Halena Hill connected on three three-pointers as the Lady Eagles started to pull away in the third quarter for the 78-50 win
“It is sort of the same thing that happened against Penn-Trafford,” Wildcats coach Mark Burkardt said. “We handled the press in the first half. I’m not really sure what happened in the second half. We work on it at practice and we do very well. It is just here and there that we struggle with it, so we will have to keep working on it.”
The teams exchanged leads in the first quarter with the Lady Eagles taking a 13-9 lead into the second quarter, Hill started to heat up in the opening period as she hit two of her total eight three-pointers in the quarter. She led all scorers on the night with 30 points.
“And (Alexa Washington) who was their leading scorer the last four games did not (score much Thursday,)” Burkardt said. “They have about three different girls that can fill up the basket on any given night.”
Latrobe continued to battle well against the constant Oakland Catholic pressure throughout the second quarter as the Wildcats’ Josie Straigis started to get the hot hand as she connected for six of team-high 23 points in the second quarter.
“Josie was unbelievable tonight,” Burkardt said. “She had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Nobody plays as hard as she does. She doesn’t know the meaning of quit. She plays as hard as she can every minute that she is out there.”
Oakland Catholic started to roll in the second half behind Hill, and Greater Latrobe fought valiantly but could not overcome the offense of Hill and the Lady Eagles who posted 27 points to Latrobe’s 10 in the third quarter.
And the Eagles continued to roll offensively through the fourth quarter to get the Class 5A, Section 3 win.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Latrobe as it will travel to McKeesport on Jan. 24 for another section contest.
“We go to McKeesport and where we are I’m happy with where we are for all we’ve been through,” Burkardt said. “They battle and they come out and battle and they never give up. We will just come back and try again against McKeesport.”
The Greensburg Salem Lady Lions turned a close first half game into a 32-point win as they rolled to Class 4A, Section 1 win over Derry Area Thursday. Kait Mankins led all scorers with 19 points.
Derry 7th grade defeated Burrell 43-21 Thursday.
Logan Irvin led the Little Trojans with 16 points, Hudson Fridley and Cam Ferri added eight points each, followed by Blaise Bayus with three points, Evan Bush, La’Bryen Blango and Zeth DeNinno all with two points each. Derry finished its season at 8-4. They will participate in the Hempfield tournament Saturday, Jan. 28.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
