It started promising enough as the Lady Wildcats battled to go into the half down 29-26 to the visiting Oakland Catholic Thursday, but Halena Hill connected on three three-pointers as the Lady Eagles started to pull away in the third quarter for the 78-50 win

“It is sort of the same thing that happened against Penn-Trafford,” Wildcats coach Mark Burkardt said. “We handled the press in the first half. I’m not really sure what happened in the second half. We work on it at practice and we do very well. It is just here and there that we struggle with it, so we will have to keep working on it.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.